MELAKA – Three state assemblymen who caused the dissolution of Melaka State Assembly have been defeated in the state polls and lost their seats.

Former Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Idris Haron who jumped ship from Barisan Nasional (BN) and contested under Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Asahan State Assembly Seat was defeated by the candidate from BN, Fairul Nizam Roslan.

Fairul Nizam won 5,659 votes with a majority of 2,993 votes compared to Idris, who managed to rake 2,666 votes.

Meanwhile, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan who won Pantai Kundor under BN’s ticket during the 14th General Election (GE14) has lost State Assembly seat to Tuminah Kadi @Mohd Hashim, the candidate from BN, after Noor Azman contested for the state polls under Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) from the Pakatan Harapan (PH). Tuminah won with a majority of 827 votes.

The former State Assemblyman from Pengkalan Batu, Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who contested as an independent candidate in the state election also failed to defend his seat after merely garnering 1,218 votes and losing his deposit.

The candidate from BN, Datuk Kalsom Nordin won 4,839 votes, defeating candidates from PH, Muhamad Danish Zainudin who got 4,708 votes and Mohd Azrudin Md Idris from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who won 2,681 votes. – MalaysiaGazette

