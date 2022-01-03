KUALA LUMPUR – 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), shifting the death toll of the disease in Malaysia to 31,532 cases.

From that amount, four cases were brought-in dead (BID).

Selangor recorded five deaths, the highest fatalities in the country, followed by Terengganu (4), Johor (2) and Sabah (2).

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kedah and Kelantan recorded one death each.

No death was recorded in Putrajaya, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Sarawak and Labuan.

As of last midnight, there were 40,606 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 284 cases were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

From that amount, 156 cases required respiratory support. -MalaysiaGazette

