The casket of a Hindu Covid-19 patient was carried to the crematorium. PIX: HAFIZ SOHAIMI / MalaysiaGazette / 05 AUGUST 2021. Suasana di tapak pengurusan mayat bagi masyarakat India pada upacara pembakaran mayat COVID-19 ketika tinjauan lensa Malaysia Gazette berikutan kes positif harian COVID-19 mencatatkan kes tertinggi iaitu 20,579 kes baharu di pusat pembakaran Pertubuhan Perkuburan India Wilayah Persekutuan , Kuala Lumpur. Foto HAFIZ SOHAIMI, 05 OGOS 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR – 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), shifting the death toll of the disease in Malaysia to 31,532 cases.

From that amount, four cases were brought-in dead (BID).

Selangor recorded five deaths, the highest fatalities in the country, followed by Terengganu (4), Johor (2) and Sabah (2).

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kedah and Kelantan recorded one death each.

No death was recorded in Putrajaya, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Sarawak and Labuan.

As of last midnight, there were 40,606 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 284 cases were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

From that amount, 156 cases required respiratory support. -MalaysiaGazette

