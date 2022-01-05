By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – 171 investigations have been opened over various offences involving 314 officers and members of the Penang Police Contingent last year.

Among the offences include disciplinary, criminal, drug abuse, absence from work and untraceable, corruption and syariah.

Penang Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that 43 of them comprised of senior police officers, 269 lower ranking police officers and two civil servants.

“Based on the amount, disciplinary offences recorded the highest frequency with 107 cases, followed by criminal (33 cases), drugs (17) and truancy (4).

“Four investigation papers have been opened over corruption cases, meanwhile, two cases involved syariah offences.

“After investigation, 28 individuals are facing suspension, arrest and termination according to Regulation 37 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” he said.

According to Mohd Shuhaily, the offences involved the Penang Police have increased by 35.71 percent compared to 2020.

“In 2020, 126 investigation papers were opened on various offences involving the police in this state.

“Therefore, I invite everyone from PDRM in this state to join hands with me and dignify the image of the force,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette