KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob needs a Cabinet that can give him the power to command.

Therefore, Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said, if Ismail Sabri wishes to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister, the candidate must come from UMNO.

According to the Supreme Council Member of UMNO, if the position of Deputy PM comes from another party, there could be two captains in the ship.

“He closes the front door and another person opens the back,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Puad said, the appointment of a Deputy PM is the prerogative of a Prime Minister. Thus, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not appoint a Deputy PM among the UMNO members although most of the then UMNO ministers were not the Supreme Council Members of UMNO.

However, Ismail Sabri needs a Cabinet whom he can work together as a team.

“The government is stuck due to a weak majority but do not add on to the weakness because we need to follow the demands of others,” he said, suggesting that the Prime Minister needs to reshuffle the Cabinet or get a new mandate. -MalaysiaGazette

