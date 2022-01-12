By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – A senior judge who was accused for sexually harassing a married woman has lodged a counter report on the allegation.

The Ampang Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Farouk Eshak verified the matter when contacted by MalaysiaGazette.

“Yes (counter report on the sexual harassment allegation),” he said.

However, he did not provide details on the date of the police report.

He added, the case is under investigation according to Section 354 of the Penal Code for assaults or using criminal force with the intend to outrage the modesty of a person.

The media reported yesterday that the police are investigating a senior judge after he allegedly sexually harassed a woman in August 2020.

The incident allegedly took place when the suspect went to the victim’s house when her husband was bedridden.

Her requested to pray in the victim’s bedroom but took a peculiarly long time there. The victim found that he was lying naked on her bed.

Earlier, the Edisi Khas Twitter account uploaded a twit with a picture believed to be related with the case.

“Another lecherous man who likes to sexually harass women, especially other people’s wife,” the account twitted. -MalaysiaGazette

