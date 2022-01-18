By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak questioned why the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are sold up to RM35 each unit to the people.

He revealed that the manufacturing cost of RFID is less than RM1 per unit.

“So, why is it sold at RM35?

“Will Touch ‘n Go or PLUS give rebates to the owners of Smartag as the technology will be obsolete if the toll plazas fully migrate to the RFID system?” Najib questioned on his social media today.

Earlier, several motorists raised their disappointment after being trapped at the toll plazas following the failure of the RFID system.

The situation became worse when the motorists who failed to make payment through RFID had to detour to the TnG lane only to find out that they do not have sufficient credit balance in their card.

The change of payment system from RFID to TnG card caused the motorists to be imposed the maximum charge.

Commenting further, Najib said, as the cost is not more than RM1, thus, he suggested for the technology to be given free to the people.

“The RFID stickers should be given free to all Touch ‘n Go users due to its low cost and it was given free from 2018 until February 2020.

“From 15 February 2020, it was sold at RM35 each,” Najib added.

The RFID issue also raked the attention of the Senior Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday.

According to Fadillah, he has instructed PLUS Malaysia Berhad and Touch ‘n Go to provide explanation and seek the best solution on the various issues surrounding the RFID technology. – MalaysiaGazette

