By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUANG – Rosli Sidek, the grandfather to Daniel Iskandar Mohd. Nasir, the teenager who was bathed like a corpse for stealing money from a mosque confessed that he has seen a huge change in his grandson.

Rosli, 65, said that Daniel Iskandar met him and asked for forgiveness over what happened.

“I, on behalf of my grandson, wish to thank everyone involved in this negotiation and we have reached an agreement and made peace with each other.

“My grandson also came to see me and asked for my forgiveness earnestly while saying that he would not make the same mistake again.

“I have forgiven him and I saw the change in him. He was truly sorry for his action earlier,” he said when met by the media after Daniel Iskandar and the Al Islahiah Mosque committee members forgave each other at the mosque.

Rosli added, perhaps, the negative behaviour of his grandson was due to his wrong choice of friends to the extent that he did things beyond expectation.

“I don’t want to blame anyone although there is a possibility that he has chosen to befriend the wrong friends. However, everything has come to an end. Let’s turn this into a lesson,” he said.

According to him, three disasters happened to his family for past one year.

“The three tragedies involved the death of my brother-in-law and wife last year within a gap of merely two weeks before the incident involving Daniel happened.

“I faced these challenges patiently strongly and I hope that nobody will take advantage of the situation, including bringing up the stories involving Daniel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Iskandar is currently under the care of the Social Welfare Department and is placed at a rehabilitation centre. -MalaysiaGazette

