By Reza A Hamid

TANGKAK – The Prime Minister gave his guarantee that there will be no interstate or inter-district travel restriction, including for people to return to their hometown to celebrate Aidilfitri this May.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government truly understands how the people would suffer if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is reintroduced due to the nationwide Covid-19 cases increment.

On the contrary, the government will only implement targeted restrictions according to the infection cases on a certain residential area and not shutting down the whole district.

“I have said that we need to live with Covid-19 and we will no longer restrict the people’s movement in the form of interstate, inter-district travel and such… including going back to hometown for Hari Raya.

“Only the (national) borders. We haven’t open that as the cases out there are high, and they also don’t accept our arrival in their countries.

“However, in our own country, we allow that… under the condition that we practise self-control so that the cases do not spread that fast,” he said during a news conference.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that, the economy sector in the country will also not be closed as the government understands the hardship of the businesses as some of them may need to wind up their business.

“We know how hard it was for the people when the MCO was implemented. I think, if we close it again (economy sector), they will be closed forever,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

