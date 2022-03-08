By Shawaliah Hadir

SHAH ALAM – Businessman, Zaidi Kanapiah who is better known as Datuk Addy Kana pleaded guilty for not reporting the request of RM110,000 in bribery to an enforcement officer three years ago.

Based on the case fact read out by the Sessions Court today, Addy Kana, who worked for a businessman who conducted immoral and gambling activities in July 2019 at the Mtree Hotel in Puchong, without reasonable justification, did not report the action to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the police.

The enforcer had requested for RM110,000 in monthly bribery.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 25(3) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694).

Addy Kana then confessed that the case fact was true.

Via the act, he was liable for a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed for not more than two years or both.

Meanwhile, his defence counsel, Effa Azuin Aidrul Hisham pleaded to the court to lighten his punishment as Addy Kana has five children and is taking care of his wife who just delivered his baby and his 74 years-old father. Besides that, his client also regrated his action.

“He also regretted his action and promised not to repeat it,” said his counsel.

However, the Deputy Public Prosecutor of MACC, Fadhli Ab. Wahab requested the court to sentence the businessman to maximum punishment to serve as a lesson to the community.

After considering the arguments, Judge Rozilah Salleh sentenced Addy Kana to a maximum fine of RM10,000. According to the judge, the sentence took into consideration of the guilty plea made by Addy Kana.

Meanwhile, the media was told that the prosecutors are applying to forfeit the assets of Addy Kana amounting to about RM1 million. -MalaysiaGazette

