KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will be entering the Endemic Transition phase on 1 April. It is also an exit strategy to enable the people to return to their almost normal lives after battling with Covid-19 for more than two years.

The endemic transition phase is a temporary phase before the country fully transits to the endemic phase, which is subjected to the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on the endemic transition phase during a news conference at the Parliament today.

Despite entering the endemic transition phase, the use of face mask at public areas is still mandatory.

According to Ismail Sabri, operational hours limitation for business premises would also be abolished from 1 April onwards.

“Premise owners may operate according to the terms of the premise operation licenses. This means that you can all dine in at the eateries after 12.00 midnight, especially with the Ramadan month coming soon. You may have your sahur outside,” he said.

Besides that, the Prime Minister said that the MySejahtera registration is still compulsory, except for the open areas which are not congested with no mass assembly.

“Additionally, MySJTrace is compulsory for confined areas that is filled with visitors or guests,” he said.

Another relief for the Muslims is that no physical distancing would be implemented during congregational prayers at the mosques and suraus.

However, he also said that the final implementation and standard operating procedures (SOP) is subjected to the State Religious Authorities for the non-Muslim houses of worship under the Ministry of National Unity or Unit for Other Religion Affairs (UNIFOR). -MalaysiaGazette

