By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi explained that he was not under investigation or being charged when he met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in June 2018.

He was the President of UMNO and the meeting was at the invitation from Dr Mahathir, as the seventh Prime Minister.

“I’ve never made a request to meet Dr Mahathir. On the contrary, the meeting was held on the invitation from Dr Mahathir, through his representative.

“Dr Mahathir was willing to vacate his schedule to pave way for the meeting, before I depart to the Holy Land. And, during the meeting, around June 2018, I had not been investigated or charged yet,” he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, it would be unreasonable for him to meet Dr Mahathir at that time with the intention to free himself from the charges as he was not facing any court case at that time.

“During all the meetings, I was asked to dissolve UMNO and get all Members of Parliament (MP) and leaders from UMNO to join Bersatu.

“The situation happened because Bersatu was very weak and fragile in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I rejected the pressure and demand sternly. As long as I still live, I will defend UMNO and I know that Dr Mahathir will not sit still because I will defend UMNO and reject his request,” he said, while referring to a video clip and he asked the people to evaluate the clip.

The video clip was the confession of Datuk Hamidah Othman, one of the former founders of Bersatu and among the important representatives of Dr Mahathir who arranged for the meeting between the former Prime Minister and Ahmad Zahid.

“There are several important matters in the short clip. The most important thing is the clip is an explanation from an individual who was close to Dr Mahathir.

“I hope that the people can listen to this and see the truth. Do not allow ourselves to be continuously played by slanders and drama of those who are not pleased with UMNO. Those who want to continue to remain in power, and those who failed to kill UMNO.

“Slander is a slander. The truth will emerge. Let’s defeat the enemies of UMNO in the Johor state election tomorrow and the coming GE,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

