KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recalled Jif peanut butter over Salmonella contamination after receiving a notification from the International Food Safety Authorities Networks (INFOSAN).

The notification stated that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued the withdrawal of the peanut butter off the market.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all sellers must stop selling the Jif peanut butter with the batch numbers between 1274425 until 2140425 with the last three digits of 425 immediately.

Meanwhile, consumers who have purchased the product with the said batch numbers are urged to not consume those products.

“MOH has requested the importers to recall the products in the market. Besides that, the MOH through the Food Safety an Quality Division to monitor all national entry points to the products do not enter the country,” he said in a statement today.

Salmonella is the type of bacteria that’s the most frequently reported cause of food-related illness. It is usually characterized by acute onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and sometimes vomiting. The onset of disease symptoms occurs 6–72 hours (usually 12–36 hours) after ingestion of Salmonella, and illness lasts 2–7 days. The bacteria often spread through contaminated foods. Common food sources of salmonella infection include raw and undercooked meat, including chicken, turkey, duck, beef, veal, and pork; raw fruits or vegetables; unpasteurized milk and other dairy products, including soft cheese, ice cream, and yogurt; raw or undercooked eggs and processed foods like chicken nuggets and nut butters. -MalaysiaGazette