By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – Yasmin Nahar Mahmood, the fifth witness of the abuse case involving Down Syndrome Bella, told the court that the hot water which scalded Bella did not come from the flask.

On the contrary, Yasmin said during the reexamination by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Zilfinas Abbas that the hot water which scalded Bella came from the Cuckoo water dispenser.

Prosecutor: Yesterday, the defense counsel talked about the hot water in the flask. The issue was raised during the cross-examination with you. During the main examination, you said that the hot water was from the Cuckoo water dispenser. The defence counsel suggested that it was the hot water from the flask. You said that you did not agree. Can you explain where did the hot water came from?

Yasmin: Actually, the hot water was from Cuckoo, not the flask.

Prosecutor: After that, defence counsel Hafizah referred to two police reports by you. When the lawyer asked about the hot water that was spilled from the flask in the laundry room, you agreed. Can you explain?

Yasmin: No. The hot water was spilled on Bella’s hand. It means, (the water) was not in the flask.

Prosecutor: Why did you agree? Can you explain it?

Yasmin: I agreed because the flask was in that room, not because there was hot water in the flask.

The media reported earlier that Yasmin testified that the burn marks on Bella’s body was caused by the hot water from the Cuckoo water dispenser. However, yesterday, the witness said that the burn was caused by the water from flask.

During the cross-examination with defence counsel Nurul Hafidzah Hassan, Yasmin,19, told the court that the spillage happened during a fight between Bella and another resident of Rumah Bonda, Balqis.

Meanwhile, during the reexamination today, Zilfinas requested the witness to re-answer the questions by Siti Bainun’s lawyer that Yasmin has told 40 lies in her court testimony.

Yasmin denied the allegation.

The fifth prosecution witness has finished testifying today and will be summoned again to identify other witnesses.

The trial resumed at 2.30 pm and the prosecution team will be summoning a public witness, Suhana Zam. -MalaysiaGazette

