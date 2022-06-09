By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament of Ampang, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin will be leading Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) to discuss about forming coalition with other parties in facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

The task is in line with her appointment as the President Designate of PBM. The appointment was made right after the Political Bureau and Supreme Council of PBM verified Zuraida’s membership in their meeting today. Earlier, they had a meeting to discuss about Zuraida’s application to join the party on 26 April.

The President of PBM, Larry Sng said, the appointment of the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities was based on the request of the grassroots to drive the development of the party in the future.

“She will lead the meeting with other party leaders to forge cooperation with any coalition,” he said in a news conference today.

Larry said, PBM decided that the party will cooperate with Barisan Nasional (BN) and an official letter will be sent to the party soon.

“It is up to the process. We have started it. We need to wait a little longer for the decision of the process, for them to discuss and make their considerations,” he said.

According to Larry, the Supreme Council of PBM will be having a meeting to reorganise the constitution of the party so that the leadership transition process could be done smoothly.

“The transition process will take time. We will discuss about holding the annual general assembly in two more months, in August.

“It involves the amendment of party constitution. After that, the committee will decide on the best formula and we will make another announcement later,” said Larry.

The party currently has 100,000 members in 196 Parliament constituencies.

Zuraida announced her resignation from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to join PBM on 26 May. -MalaysiaGazette

