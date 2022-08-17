Bouncing back to health

That’s how I look like on most days. Despite being warded in hospital for four days, that smile don’t leave my face.

“Tatkala senang dan susah, tatkala suka dan duka, tatkala sihat dan sakit, senyum tetap tak lekang dari bibir.”

This is one of the many blessings that Allah has bestowed upon me. Alhamdulillah.

After more than 24 hours of being down and out of commission, due to an extreme dehydration, I started to feel so much better.

Bouncing back after eight bottle of drips. I was back and blessed to be feeling alive and kicking.

Thanks to all my family and friends for your doa, prayers and support!

My Gastroenterologist, Dr. Hamizah Razlan ran another blood test on me. My infection level has gone down by half. I could go home on Monday.

My Oncologist Dr Azura Deniel said I need to be off Neratinib oral chemo while I’m in hospital. Later to reduce my dose to just three tablets daily until her further review.

One of the adverse side effects of Neratinib oral chemo are diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. These alone can cause extreme fatigue and dehydration.

Sometimes, I questioned whether or not I have made the right decision in taking Neratinib oral chemo. I hope I did make the right choice.

Until they find new meds for HER2 Positive Breast Cancer, Neratinib is my best chance to reduce my high risk of cancer recurrence, or relapse and to prevent metastases.

So, despite the side effects, it’s probably my best bet. For now at least.

#healingjourney

#livingbeyondcancer

#feelingblessed