By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – 11 officers and policemen will be facing strict disciplinary actions over the rape case of a teenage girl in the police lockup at the Miri Central Police Station in Sarawak.

One of the detainee who committed the heinous act have been charged at the court, said the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) Director, Datuk Zamri Yahya.

During the incident on 9 January at around 5.30am, a 16 year-old teenager was reported to be raped by a male detainee at the lockup of the police station.

“Following the incident, two police reports were received. The first report was by a policeman involved in the rape incident investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“Meanwhile, the second report was lodged by the victim herself, who alleged that there was negligence by the police and that was investigated under Section 166 of the Penal Code and Section 221 of the same act.

“Both investigation papers have been opened and completed. They were referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor to get prosecution order,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the suspect is a 19 year-old boy and has been charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code on 12 January.

He added, for the second police report, the two police officers on duty at the lockup during the incident have been suspended since 14 January.

“They were then charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 on 9 February.

“JIPS has also conducted disciplinary investigation on the negligence and misconducts on the incident,” he said.

On a relevant development, Zamri said that elements of negligence on duty were found on 11 individuals which comprise of senior officers and lower ranking police. They have been demoted or dismissed.

Meanwhile, he said that the JIPS is serious about the several sexual harassment incidences involving policemen during roadblocks.

He said, stern actions from the criminal and disciplinary actions will be taken on everyone involved if they are found guilty.

“Everyone involved have been removed from roadblock duty until the investigation is completed,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

