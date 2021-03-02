SHAH ALAM – Three areas in Selangor recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings this morning.

According to the website for Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia (APMS), the API for Johan Setia Klang was 183 while Banting recorded an API of 165 and Petaling Jaya recorded the API of 141 at 8.00 am.

The air quality was moderate in Shah Alam with a reading of 96.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality, between 51 and 100 is moderate; between 101 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is very unhealthy. Meanwhile, API reading of 301 and above is harzardous.

-BERNAMA / MalaysiaGazette