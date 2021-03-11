By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The compulsory credit score for Bahasa Melayu (BM) in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) is no longer a restriction for the non-bumiputera to serve in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The criteria has been relaxed to encourage more non-Malays to apply for the police constable position in the 2021 intake session, said the Bukit Aman Management Department Director, Datuk Ramli Din.

The change involves the special intake of male and female police constables for the non-bumiputera and Orang Asli.

He said, the special interview session will be held in major towns nationwide and all eligible candidates may attend the interview.

Application will be opened via a special website, https://epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my for non-bumiputera male and female Malaysia citizens from 18 until 31 March.

“Priority will be given to non-bumiputera applicants with the ability to speak in their mother tongue, such as Mandarin, Tamil and others,” he said in a news conference today.

According to Ramli, the PDRM had made a request to the Public Service Department to loosen the compulsory credit score in BM for SPM.

He said, all these while, the approval for the position of constable would require two credits and one of it is in BM while passing four other subjects.

Nevertheless, the special intake for non-bumiputera this round only requires one credit in any subject.

“Now, men and women from the Chinese and Indian community can apply to become a constable. However, they are required to take the BM SPM paper and get a credit within six years after their appointment.

“If they still fail to get a credit after six years, their service will be ended immediately.

“We had a great response to join PDRM from the non-bumiputera prior to this, however, they do not have a credit in BM, thus, it became a restriction for them.

“They no longer need to be concerned about the BM credit in SPM as long as they meet the physical and requirements,” he said.

However, they did not set any target for the intake as the PDRM needs a large number of constables.

According to the statistics, 80 percent of PDRM are bumiputera, meanwhile, there are 2.9% of Indians or 3422 individuals and 1.66% of Chinese or 1,959 individuals.

“The official intake will begin from the end of June until early July 2021 and they will be paid the salary of RM1,441 after appointment and starting their job officially, not including other allowances and benefit.

“Meanwhile, the height requirement for the Orang Asli special intake has been granted leniency through JPA as it was a restriction for them to be absorbed into PDRM.

“Previously, the height requirement for Orang Asli candidate was 1.57cm and it is still not enough now and has hampered them from joining, thus, after the consideration from JPA, the height requirement for female Orang Asli has been dropped further to 1.55 cm,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette