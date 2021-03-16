By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The government allows the Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar to operate beginning the 1st of Ramadan (13 April) under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Besides that, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced the great news that Muslims are allowed to perform their Tarawih prayers.

He said, although the Ramadan will start in less than a month, some preparations are required by the government through the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“During the meeting today, the MOH has given its opinion and agreed to allow the Ramadan Bazaar and Adilfitri Bazaar nationwide to operate. At the same time, we also allow the Tarawih prayer.

“Among the terms of conditions are, it must be an open location, a one way entrance and exit, registration of MySejahtera and the control on the amount of visitors.

“The Ramadan Bazaar will be allowed to operate from 3.00 pm until 8.00 pm and the Aidilfitri Bazaar from 8.00 pm until 12.00 am. Meanwhile, the location, number of stalls and distance will be determined by the local authorities (PBT),” he said in a news conference today.

Answering the queries from the media about the RM10,000 fine imposed under the Emergency Ordinance, Ismail Sabri said that the Minister from the Prime Minister’s Department (Law), Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was still in a discussion with the MOH this evening.

Generally, the RM10,000 compound is the maximum rate and the District Health Officer (DHO) is given the full authority to reduce it according to his discretion or case.

For example, if the compound issued by the police is on a low-income citizen over the offence of not wearing face mask, that person may make an appeal to the DHO to reduce the amount of the fine.

“He hear that many are confused with the RM10,000 compound, as if, it is imposed on each offence.

“The Inspector-General of Police and I have explained that the RM10,000 is the maximum amount and the DHO can reduce the amount of the compound based on the offence. They have the power to reduce the compound.

“However, the government has agreed that the MOH and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department to detail out the offences and punishment,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette