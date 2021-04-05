By Syahril A. Kadir

KUALA LUMPUR – “After we have completed our investigation, we will arrest them. We will not let them go and I am not kidding. I give you my guarantee. It’s just the matter of time!” said the Chief Police of Johor, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, when asked to comment on the statement of Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador that 34 officers and enforcers are believed to be involved with the Nicky Gang related to the Founder or Winner Dynasty Group, Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Nicky is believed to have been tipped off about the operation on 20 March by the police and other enforcement agencies under his control. A former Deputy Public Prosecutor is also suspected to be involved.

Following the leak of information, Nicky managed to flee along with eight bags of cash estimated to worth millions of ringgit.

According to Ayob, the Johor Police have proven their seriousness with the arrest and of 24 officers from the police, armed forces and Immigration who were involved with the illegal immigrants (PATI) syndicates in the state and charged them in court.

“The Inspector-General of Police was not seeking publicity when he issued such statement. It is true. Our officers were involved.

“If we make a thorough and complete investigation, the Deputy Public Prosecutor would be satisfied and press charges against them when we submit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chamber.

“I do not want to catch and release. We tell the whole world but none of them can be charged and we keep quiet after that,” he said during an exclusive interview, Owh!MG produced by Malaysia Gazette at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

Recently, Abdul Hamid also announced that two individuals with Datuk Seri rank, including Nicky’s brother and six Datuks were among the 68 individuals arrested for being involved with money-laundering activities.

In the raid, the police also seized a Glock 17 pistol and nine bullets.

The police have also frozen 41 bank accounts amounting to RM4,053,809.49 and 35 units of vehicles worth RM8,863,759.00 involving 21 individuals, 16 entities including Yayasan Winner Emperor Sedunia and Pertubuhan Integriti Nicky Liow Malaysia.

On a relevant development, Ayob admitted that Nicky has a vast network with the authorities.

“If there is a single police report against him, he would be able to know who lodged the report, where the report was lodged and what case that is.

“For example, a week prior to the operation against him was launched, the moment we lodge a report that we would be investigating him, he knew it immediately. It means that he has internal tip.

“I will seek those involved, no stone will be unturned. I will not let them go. It does not matter who they are, high ranking officers or a policeman, officers from other agencies or enforcers, that is my guarantee,” Ayob said. –MalaysiaGazette

