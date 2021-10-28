KUALA LUMPUR – It is time for the government to educate the people to think logically regarding the Timah whisky brand name controversy.

The Member of Parliament of Pengerang, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said analogically said, during her childhood, many people chose to eat hot dog at the A&W fast food chain.

She could not stop the public from eating food in that menu, including her children, which sounded like ‘anjing panas’ in Bahasa Melayu.

“What if my children likes to eat hot dog. I can’t tell them that they cannot eat ‘anjing panas’. I think that this is important. We need to educate our people from thinking logically,” she said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Rosol Wahid agreed with Azalina’s opinion.

“I agree with Pengerang (Azalina). Actually, we don’t want this issue to become a precedent. There will be no end to this,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette