By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The government will be dishing out an additional RM500 of incentive to local workers with the minimum wage of RM1,200 in various sectors of the country.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Awang Hashim said that the additional incentive with several other allowance proved that the government is serious in attracting the interest of Malaysians to work in the country.

He said, the incentive is also an effort to reduce the migration of local workers to seek jobs abroad, such as in Australia and South Korea that offer better pay.

“With this incentive, at least, the local workers can get a pay between Rm1,700 to RM2,000 per month and this method may be able to attract the locals to work in the various sectors provided.

“We are serious so that the locals can fill up the vacancies in all sectors with this lucrative incentive,” he said during the Oral Question and Answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Awang said, many Malaysians have turn to work illegally in Australia and South Korea due to the rewarding salaries offered by the two countries,

He cited, companies in Australia are offering up to RM84 per hour, meanwhile, in South Korea, they are offering up to RM33 per hour.

However, he said, the government, through the Ministry of Human Resources only allow the locals to work in those countries by registering with licensed employment agencies.

“This is to ensure their safety when they are working in those countries.

“At the moment, the government has not received any complaints from the local workers working in those two countries. At the same time, the government, through the enforcement agencies often monitor their situation,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

