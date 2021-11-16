By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – As of today, the Home Ministry (KDN) through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confessed that they still cannot locate fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said that Malaysia is not the only country that is looking for Jho Low, several Interpol countries such as Singapore and the United States of America that have filed court cases on the fugitive also failed to detect his secret hideout.

“I would like to answer the question raised by the Jelutong Member of Parliament, RSN Rayer on the search for Jho Low.

“I wish to inform that KDN, through the police, is committed in tracking the location of Jho Low to bring him back for investigation.

“Besides Malaysia, Singapore has also filed charges against Jho Low in 2016 and they have obtained the red notice from the Interpol in the same year,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to him, the United States has also filed a court case at New York in 2018 and an arrest warrant was issued on the fugitive businessman in the same year.

Hamzah said, the Interpol comprises of 194 countries, however, as of today, Malaysia, Singapore, United States and other Interpol members did not receive any information on the whereabout of Jho Low.

He also verified that in 2019 and 2020, the former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador issued media statements that Jho Low is believed to be hiding in China.

However, the Chinese Embasy issued a statement in 2020 denying that the businessman is being protected by Beijing.

“In this issue, we don’t know where Jho Low is,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

SRC International: Najib’s appeal enters its 6th day

Doesn’t make sense but I think that Jho Low’s order came from Najib -Witness

Najib requested to drop Jho Low’s name, avoid opposition’s criticism – Witness

1MDB: Najib never instructed me not to follow Jho Low’s order – Witness