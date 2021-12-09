By Haslina AR Kamaludin

KUALA LUMPUR – The candidate for the Krian State Assembly Seat, Datuk Ali Biju withdrew himself from contesting in the 12th Sarawak State Election.

The decision was made in respect of his party’s decision after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) announced that it will not be placing any candidate for the Sarawak polls.

“I am aware that my decision to contest would affect the good relationship between Bersatu and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I was advised by the highest leadership of the party and got the guarantee from the Perikatan Nasional Chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the understanding of this giant national political framework agreed between Perikatan Nasional and Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg as the Chairman of GPS,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, he decided to contest for the seat after considering the request from community leaders and voters of N.39 Krian State Assembly, to maintain the state assembly seat.

“As the people’s representative who have been elected since 2011, this strong support further strengthened my intention to continue my service for the well-being of the people and the economic development of Krian in Saratok.

“I, humbly and sincerely withdraw myself as the N.39 Krian State Assembly candidate and give my full support to the candidate from GPS, Friday Belik.

“I urge all voters of N.39 Krian, N.38 Kalaka and N.40 Kabang state assemblies under the P.205 Saratok Parliament to give their full support to the candidates from GPS,” said Ali, who is also the Member of Parliament of Saratok.

Yesterday, Abang Johari expressed his disappointment with the action of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources who chose to contest as an Independent Candidate to defend his Krian state assembly seat.

According to him, Ali had violated the agreement of Bersatu, which has given its guarantee that the party will not be involved with the election in Sarawak.

Ali, who is the incumbent state assemblyman of Krian won the seat under PKR’s ticket during the 2011 and 2016 State Elections. However, he jumped ship to Bersatu after the Sheraton Move. -MalaysiaGazette

