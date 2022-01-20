By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The issue of alleged white rice with gravy for Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) catered to students in a school has been resolved.

Minister of Education, Datuk Dr. Mohd. Radzi Md. Jidin said that the food was not RMT food as alleged.

“Investigation found that the viral picture was not the food catered for the RMT recipients at the school.

“The RMT food for all recipients are provided by the school canteen for students to eat in the school only,” he said in a statement today.

Radzi said that a thorough investigation on the Facebook post was carried out by representatives from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Meanwhile, he also thanked everyone for their concerns over the matter.

“The MOE will always improve on the RMT programme, including in its food preparation and milk supplies for the RMT recipients.

“At the moment, the milk allocation for RMT students has been increased from twice a week to every school day beginning 2021,” he added.

Earlier, Radzi ordered for an investigation on the rice with gravy allegation to ensure the welfare of the students after a Facebook user uploaded a picture of the alleged RMT food received by the students of a school. -MalaysiaGazette

