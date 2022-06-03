KUALA LUMPUR – Persatuan Pelajar Islam Selangor Darul Ehsan (Pepias) is confident that the abolition of PT3 is an early measure for the country to exit from examination-oriented learning.

Welcoming the decision of the Ministry of Education (MOE), the President of Pepias, Muhammad Zakir Abdul Razak said that the students should be given ample room to build self-confidence based on their personal potential.

He also believed that the country would be able to generate a generation with more ability and character.

“Pepias sees this as one of the country’s effort to exit from examination-based learning, because education is not merely getting good grades and marks. Real education is about building character and humanity in each student,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, most teachers had been focusing on preparing their students for the major examinations in the past. The teachers were forced to complete their syllabus using various techniques, including exercise drills.

Therefore, the School-Based Assessment (PBS) which encompasses of PBD, PAJSK and PPsi to measure the formative and summative mastery and performance of the students is a measure to reduce the pressures of the teachers and students.

However, Pepias also suggested the MOE to consider the concerns of certain quarters on the lack of motivation and seriousness of the students in learning with the abolishment of examination.

MOE also needs to list out the mechanism which can ease and reduce the burdens of the teachers in conducting assessment. -MalaysiaGazette

