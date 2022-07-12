Do not be afraid to get breast cancer treatment

To all women (and men) out there, do not be afraid to seek immediate treatment if you are diagnosed with breast cancer. Many patients who receive early treatment are able to return to health and have the opportunity to continue with their lives as usual.

My advice is, don’t wait, get treatment immediately because sometimes even within six months it has deteriorated to a worse level. And please listen to your Oncologist. Every patient has their own treatment plan depending on various factors. They need to heed the advice of an oncologist and follow through with the recommended treatments.

Breast cancer can be detected at an early stage if a woman does a self-breast examination or a clinical breast examination, and a mammogram test scan.

According to statistics, the chance of survival within five years is almost 99 percent if the cancer is treated at an early stage, but if stage four, the chance of survival is only around 25 percent.

In general, the level of breast cancer awareness among Malaysian women is influenced by education level, economic status, geography of residence whether urban or rural and access to treatment.

It is quite sad when there are still many breast cancer sufferers especially those living in rural areas do not want to seek treatment because they are worried about the stigma of the community.

Most are not educated with this cancer, so they are afraid to seek treatment for fear that people will know and may be isolated or have family members who cannot accept it.

Many people know breast cancer exists, but how we want the effect, what are the implications and the types of breast cancer, I think not many people know.

When we know we have cancer, many of us are afraid that we will not recover or die. But do you know that in fact, if we go for early treatment, we can prevent cancer from getting worse or spreading to a worse stage.

So, do not be afraid to seek immediate treatment if you are diagnosed with breast cancer. It can help save your life!