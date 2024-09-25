TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN – A productive meeting was held between the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, led by Mr. Rasulov Dilshod, Deputy Chairman, and the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Alliance, represented by its Secretary-General, Dato’ Sohaimi Shahadan, who is also the President of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion focused on exploring business opportunities and strengthening ties between the two nations. Both parties explored potential partnerships in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, software and IT services, agriculture, oil and gas, building materials, electrical equipment, the food industry, tourism, and more.

They highlighted Uzbekistan’s strategic location in Central Asia and Malaysia’s expertise in trade and industry.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Malaysia to Uzbekistan, His Excellency Ilham Tuah Illias, along with 35 entrepreneurs from various business backgrounds.

In his speech, the President of the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Alliance, Dato’ Sri King Lim Seng, emphasized that this collaboration “opens up pathways for entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan to use Malaysia as a hub to expand their businesses into ASEAN countries, which have a combined population of 600 million.”

The meeting laid the foundation for future collaborations and a stronger economic relationship between Malaysia and Uzbekistan, with a focus on joint ventures and market expansion to foster economic growth and innovation in both countries. – MalaysiaGazette