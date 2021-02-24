KUALA LUMPUR – A Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate bid final farewell to his father in a hearse driven into his school right before he sat for his examination Kuala Kangsar, Perak today.

Muhammad Haikal Iskandar, who is also a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpang Beluru was flooded with emotions and wept in the viral video.

The incident was shared in a Facebook post by the school counsellor, Badariah Mohd Mohaidin.

“It was almost 10.00am the time for History K2 paper when the hearse stopped by the school. A lifeless father was brought to meet his son for one last time.

“May Allah grant the strength to Muhammad Haikal Iskandar for him to answer his SPM (SMK Simpang Beluru),” Badariah shared in her social media.

The 58 second video caused netizens to sympathise with the SPM 2020 candidate. –MalaysiaGazette