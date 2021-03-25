By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that 811 Covid-19 clusters have been detected for the first three months since January this year.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, 41 clusters involved higher learning institutions, secondary and primary schools and tahfiz centres.

“There were 15 higher learning institution clusters, 11 secondary school clusters, 10 pre-school and primary school clusters and five tahfiz centres and madrasah clusters within these three months.

“This is including three new clusters announced today, namely, the Paloh Rambai Cluster, Merinding Cluster and Persiaran Maktab Cluster,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Meanwhile, 2,228 cases have been received by MOH involving higher learning institutions (IPT), 1,058 cases involving secondary schools, 631 cases involving pre-schools, 419 cases involving primary schools and 120 cases involving other categories.

MOH also announced that eight new clusters today, with seven workplace cluster and one community cluster.

The Persiaran Maktab Cluster was detected in Klang, Hulu Langat and Gombak districts in Selangor, involving an education institution at Persiaran Maktab Bandar Sri that infected seven individuals.

The Bandar Sri Cluster infected 12 individuals from a service company at Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

The Tenegang Cluster detected in Kinabatangan infected 20 people from a factory.

The Paloh Rambai Cluster also infected 20 individuals involving staff and students from several education centres in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Four other clusters are the Perusahaan LPK Cluster detected at a factory involving 41 cases, Merinding Cluster involving an education centre with five cases and Putra Satu Cluster with nine cases.

“This cluster involves employees from a public administration centre at Precinct 1, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya,” said Noor Hisham.

The final cluster today is the Siasai Tamu Cluster involving a social function at Kampung Siasai Tamu in Kota Belud on 14 March 2021. 11 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded from this community cluster. –MalaysiaGazette

