KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded the three-digit 941 new Covid-19 cases finally after almost four months of four-digit daily Covid-19 cases.

The last time Malaysia recorded the three-digit figure was on 9 December last year.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the country has recorded a cumulative of 342,885 Covid-19 positive cases since its first case in January last year.

“Selangor recorded 219 positive cases today, followed by Sarawak (192) and Johor (171). Meanwhile, Perlis remains its zero Covid-19 case.

“There are 14,219 active cases currently. 933 out of the 941 cases recorded today were local infections. 653 are citizens, 280 foreigners and eight cases are imported, where two are citizens and six are non-citizens,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 166 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 73 required respiratory support.

“MOH also recorded five Covid-19 deaths today from four citizens and one non-citizen. The cumulative deaths involving the outbreak is 1,260 cases or 0.37 percent from the total cases reported.

“1,097 patients have recovered, thus the total recoveries in the country is 327,406 cases or 95.5 percent from the total cases recorded,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also shared that three new Covid-19 clusters have been identified, involving two work place clusters and one community cluster. The clusters are namely the Section 16 Cluster, Jalan Azlan Cluster and Taman Vistargo Cluster. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

811 Covid-19 clusters recorded in Q1 2021

Covid-19 positive cases drop three days in a row

Covid-19: 1,116 new positive cases, 5 deaths