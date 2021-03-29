By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

PUTRAJAYA – The government will commence its second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) on 19 April.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddlin Abu Bakar said, an appointment will be given through the MySejahtera application, phone call and short messaging system (SMS) beginning 5 April.

He said, the date is two weeks prior to the Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccination kick-off.

“We will give the priority to the senior citizen during this second phase,” he said during the weekly news conference on PICK today.

Khairy said, two million individuals out of nine million in the target group for the second phase have registered for the vaccination and he is confident that the number will increase.

In a relevant development, Khairy said that 7,235,436 individuals have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine through the programme. The number encompass of 30 percent from the residents aged 18 years and above in the country.

He further said that the increment is encouraging and he hopes that more people will register for the programme.

Elaborating further, Khairy said that 580,765 dose of vaccine have been given to the recipients in Malaysia with 451,655 individuals taking their first dose.

Meanwhile, 129,110 individuals have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

Selangor recorded the highest number of immunisation with 75,317 individuals, followed by Perak (59,305), Sarawak (57,034), Sabah (52,253) and the Federal Territory (50,512) individuals. – MalaysiaGazette

