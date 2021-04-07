Behind The Pen

Naliza Fahro Rozi is a professional trainer and coach in communication, customer service and essential skills. She works for a leading health consultancy and services where she trains over 600 staff.

She is affectionately known as Nel or Kak Nel, and writes about life as a cancer patient, and her cancer recovery journey, on her Facebook, Nel Fahro-Rozi and Instagram @tikusmontel.

In February 2020, she was diagnosed with HER2 Positive Breast Cancer, an aggressive and fast-growing cancer that affects 1 out of 5 cancer patients.

She underwent mastectomy in March 2020, to remove her right breast and 13 lymph nodes under her right arm, where her cancer has spread to. In April 2020, she started her cancer treatments at a specialist hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

To date, she has completed 16 cycles of two types of chemotherapy and 15 fractions of radiotherapy. Currently, she is undergoing 18 cycles of Herceptin Targeted Chemotherapy which is scheduled to complete in July this year.

She’s jotting down her pen for Story Lah column weekly on Malaysia Gazette starting in April 2021.