By Haslina AR Kamaludin

AYER KEROH – The cooperation between all component parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not end at the Melaka State Election.

The Secretary-General of PN, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that constant discussion will be held to ensure its continuity for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“PN will not only be contesting in this Melaka election. PAS, through the statement from its President, Tok Guru Hadi Awang (Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang) himself said that the party will remain with PN.

“This is the coalition for any future election,” he said while visiting the MalaysiaGazette’s broadcasting centre yesterday.

He said, it is PN’s intention to remain steadfast with its component parties when it was set up.

“When we say that we want to maintain this, we surely have certain agenda and ideology to combine all parties and ensure that they are well accepted by everyone.

“As a new coalition, we already have four parties. God willing, it will increase as more parties are requesting to join us. We are considering it,” he said, adding that PN needs to understand the motives and intention of those who wish to be with PN.

He explained that everyone understand that three component parties are contesting under the PN flag in the Melaka Election, namely, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan).

“This shows that all leaders under PN feel that this coalition is able to carry out the plight. This is PN. Not just the Melaka state election,” he said.

PN will be contesting in all 28 Melaka State Assembly seats. Bersatu will be contesting for 15 seats, PAS 8 and Gerakan 5 on 20 November. -MalaysiaGazette

