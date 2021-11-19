By Haslina AR Kamaludin

TANJUNG BIDARA – “I accept. People may slander against me, launch personal attacks on me as their last-minute campaign capital,” said the Tanjung Bidara candidate from Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

According to him, that is common for a politician.

“I welcome personal attacks against me. From here, we can see the true colours of that person, especially those who launch attacks.

“I did not attack anyone and this is not a good culture in politics,” he told her media today.

Ab Rauf also denied all wild allegations against himself throughout the Melaka State Election campaign.

“Those are wild allegations and I pray on this holy Friday, that they will be given a guide.

“I accept everything as this is common in politics, some people say, it is ruthless,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked about the incidences of voters buying in several areas, Ab Rauf did not deny that it could happen.

“I heard about it but the Election Commission (EC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would curb them from happening.

“I also urge them to come to Tanjung Bidara based on the information that we gave them,” he added, stating that the Melaka polls should be held in a fair manner.

Melaka will go to the polls tomorrow, 20 November, after the State Assembly was dissolved following four former state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Melaka State Election would witness 112 candidates contesting for 28 state assembly seats. -MalaysiaGazette

