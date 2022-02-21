KUALA LUMPUR: Seventy-nine per cent of the 191 deaths due to complications of Covid-19 infection among pregnant women last year comprised those who did not receive the vaccine injection.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pictured) said of all the deaths involving pregnant women reported since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, 83% were those with comorbidities.

However, no deaths involving pregnant women due to Covid-19 infections were reported between January and Feb 15 this year, he added.

“The high vaccine coverage of 94.7% for those age 18 and above has been achieved in October 2021 and this contributed to the decrease in maternal mortality due to Covid-19 complications,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He said a total of 18,277 cases of Covid-19 infection among pregnant women were reported from March 2020 to January this year. -BERNAMA

