By Nizam Zain

SHAH ALAM – An automotive technician pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate Court to intentionally hurting a senior citizen at Padang Jaya on 22 May.

The accused, Muhammad Zulkifli Che Soh recorded the plea after the charges were read to him before Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman.

The 24-year-old man was charged with committing the offence on 22 May 2022 by intentionally causing hurt to Zainul Din Hussein. The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries the sentence of up to one year of imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor, Emeetha Kaur offered bail at RM6,000 with a surety with additional condition of not to disturb the witness.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Abi Mursyidil Awal pleaded the court to reduce the bail as he is merely earning RM1,800 per month.

Besides that, he is also supporting his parents in the village and provides for them every month without fail. The accused also do not have any previous criminal record.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said that the case has become viral in the social media and it could cause prejudice and affect justice for the accused.

According to him, the viral case was not committed by the accused and it was not something to be proud of.

“It is inappropriate for a viral case as it could become a burden and influence the judgement. On not disturbing the witness… the victim is an influential man of a neighbourhood.

“After the accused was assaulted at the neighbourhood, it is impossible for him to return there and disturb the witness,” he said during the proceeding.

After considering the arguments, the court allowed bail at RM2,000 with a surety. The Magistrate also ordered the accused not to disturb the prosecution witness.

The court set 13 July 2022 for the mention of case and submission of documents.

The court also deemed that there is no need for gag order and no instruction was given to the media. -MalaysiaGazette

