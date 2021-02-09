By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The birth mother and stepfather to the Zubaidi Amir Qusyairi Abd Malek, the seven year old boy found dead in a water bucket in Krubong, Melaka will be charged at the Ayer Keroh Court tomorrow.

The unfortunate boy was believed to be abused by the couple.

The 32-year-old mother and her husband were arrested and remanded since 30 January.

In a statement, the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sukri Kaman said that the two suspects will be charged with murder and child abuse of the boy.

“The investigation papers have been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor and the two suspects will be charged at the Ayer Keroh Court tomorrow.

“They will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for abusing their son,” he said.

The boy was found dead at his residence at Taman Krubong Jaya, Paya Rumput, Jasin, Melaka in a 60.9 centimetre tall water bucket at around 4.00 pm on 29 January.

Police investigation found many old and new bruises and injuries on the boy’s body.

Besides that, there was also a three-centimetre new wound behind the victim’s head. –MalaysiaGazette

