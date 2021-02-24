The following article is submitted to the Editorial of Malaysia Gazette by reader, Yeap Ming Liong.

The recent viral video of a Myvi car ramming into a van in Puchong shows many individuals are still dicing with death. The incident is only the tip of the iceberg as I still witness drivers who drive at break neck speeds on our public roads and highways without any appreciation of danger.

I would like to send out a strong message to these drivers who still drive recklessly and speed on public roads and highways to put an end to your selfish behaviour.

Have a heart and value the fragility of life as we all only have one.

Please stop your irresponsible and dangerous act. Pause and reflect for a moment of the outcome. It is clear cut that driving aggressively only puts your own life and that of others at risk. There is no necessity to see unnecessary bloodshed or god forbid lost of lives.

The Puchong incident happened on a road surrounding a residential area. One can only imagine in horror if there were pedestrians on the side of the road, who could have also been innocent victims of the speeding driver.

The nation is still at war with the Covid-19 pandemic and there are new deaths reported every day from the virus. We do not need to see, read or hear of more shocking news reports regarding the unnecessary lost of lives resulting from dangerous and reckless driving.

Please practise safe and defensive driving. Be a safe and responsible driver. It is not difficult at all. It only takes maturity and thinking of a safe journey and a safe return.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya, Selangor

