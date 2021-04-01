KUCHING – Individuals who complete two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine may be allowed to travel interstate or even abroad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The Prime Minister said, a decision will be made on the matter during the National Security Council (MKN) Meeting.

Apart from that, he said, the government had also started negotiations and discussions with several countries for Malaysians who have been vaccinated to travel there.

“I will bring this up in the MKN meeting and we will discuss the possibility of allowing interstate travel or anywhere else without restriction by the authorities for those who have completed their two vaccine doses.

“This is something that may encourage the people (to be vaccinated). Not only for domestic travel, we have also started discussions with several countries to allow our citizens who have completed the two doses to travel there with certificates issued,” he said during the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 townhall session at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCKK) today.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sarawak this morning for a two-day work visit.

As of yesterday, 215,395 individuals have completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccination during the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. – MalaysiaGazette /Bernama

Read More:

Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2 to roll out on 19 Apr

Only 1.46 million individuals registered for Covid-19 vaccination

Anwar gets Covid-19 vaccine today

Hadi is vaccinated

Noraini prioritises MoHE frontliners in receiving vaccine

KJ to take any Covid-19 vaccine injection but Pfizer

Cancer survivors encouraged to take Covid-19 vaccine

No side effect – Noor Hisham

PM Muhyiddin kickstart National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme today