By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 132 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded yesterday. From that amount, 26 cases were Brought in Dead (BID), where, the patients died before getting treatment at the hospital.

Based on COVIDNOW, the cumulative deaths in the country as of yesterday is 27,113 cases.

Penang recorded the highest number of deaths with 33 patients succumbed to the disease, followed by Sarawak (19), Johor (15), Sabah (15), Perak (14) and Selangor (13).

Kelantan and Terengganu recorded six deaths each, Pahang (4), Kedah (3) and Perlis (2).

Meanwhile, one death was recorded in Melaka and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of yesterday 129,049 active cases have been identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH). – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

117 Covid-19 deaths yesterday

Covid-19 stays below 10,000 cases