By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The permission for interstate travel will be implemented simultaneously nationwide, right after the adult vaccination rate reaches 90 percent.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the announcement will be made soon.

“Wait for my announcement. It won’t be long and it will be done simultaneously nationwide.

“The government wanted to grant the permission when the vaccination rate reached 80 percent in the past, but it was still low in some of the states.

“If we open it nationwide, perhaps, it would give a bad impact to those states as the vaccination programme in those states were still low, between 60 to 70 percent,” he told the media after the prelaunch event of Keluarga Malaysia at RTM today.

However, if the approval is granted at 90 percent vaccination rate, the government predicts that most of the states have reached high vaccination rate.

Thus, Ismail requested the people to remain patient and wait for his announcement soon.

“In two or three more days. Let’s wait. It won’t be long,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Covid-19: 132 deaths yesterday

Interstate travel: No need to rush – Hishammuddin

Interstate travel will be discussed tomorrow – Hishammuddin