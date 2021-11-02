By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – After four years, the father of Zulfarhan Osman has finally forgiven all 18 students from the National Defence University of Malaysia (NDUM) who caused the death of his son.

Zulkarnain Idros said, despite losing his eldest son, he hoped that everyone would feel relieved with his forgiveness, including himself.

“It is heavy. Honestly, I forgive all the accused. At least, when I forgive them, there would be a sense of relief.

“It finishes today and I can forgive them. I feel relieved,” he told the members of the media at the lobby of the Court Complex today.

The High Court sentenced six students from NDUM to six accused from NDUM to 18 years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Zulfarhan.

At the same time, the six accused along with 12 other friends were also sentenced to three years in prison for causing grievous hurt to the deceased.

Although he was not very satisfied with the court decision today, Zulkarnain hoped that it would serve as an example. He also hoped that the tragedy would teach the people not to bully.

“I advise the people out there not to become bullies. Look what happened to me. Bully harms the community, causes the lost of lives, affect the victims’ parents, like me. I have lost my eldest son, my hope,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkarnain also said that the prosecution would lodge an appeal on the High Court’s decision today. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Zulfarhan’s death: Six NDUM students sentenced to 18 years in jail

18 NDUM students guilty of Zulfarhan’s homicide, assault case

I recite Yasin, pray along my journey to the court – Zulfarhan’s mother