By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – Tabung Haji (TH) projected that the future Hajj pilgrims will be facing the hot temperature of up to 50 degree Celsius while they perform the fifth pillar of Islam this year.

The Executive Director Hajj of TH, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman reminded all pilgrims to be careful with the extreme weather and make early preparations before going to the Holy Land.

“The Holy Land has rather high temperature, it currently reaches 50 – 51 degree Celsius.

“This is not the peak of the summer. The Hajj pilgrims will be exposed to this hot weather as they go to the mosque and the campsite at muzdalifah.

“It could cause heat stroke due to dehydration. After two years of not being able to perform Hajj, the pilgrims must do their best, equip themselves with knowledge, mentally and physically,” he said during a news conference at TH Tower today.

Meanwhile, 48 flights involving Malaysia Airlines and Saudi Arabia Airlines will be flying 13,306 future pilgrims for the hajj season this year.

“TH will send its staff to the Holy Land before the arrival of the first batch of Hajj pilgrims on 4 June, beginning 28 May,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Malaysia gets 14,306 hajj quota this year