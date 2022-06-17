By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – The Founder of Rumah Bonda, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali was choking in tears when six children including Down Syndrome girl, Bella was brought into the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for the identification process today.

All children arrived in the court for the identification process by three prosecution witnesses, namely, the first witness Zurianty Sudin, fifth witness Yasmin Nahar Mahmood, 18 and the eight witness, Suhana Zam, 40.

Siti Bainun has not met the children since July last year and tears rolled down her cheeks, possibility from missing them.

The accused who is charged with abusing and neglecting Bella could not see the children because they were behind a screen provided by the court to protect their identity from the public.

Siti Bainun was spotted trying to see the children through a small space between the screens. She was also seen wiping her tears with tissue paper.

The accused was crying throughout the identification process involving three witnesses which took place for about 20 minutes from 10.50 am.

The founder of Rumah Bonda was heard sobbing loudly each time the children were brought into the court. They were brought in thrice for to be identified by the three witnesses.

From the witnesses’ testimony, Bella was wearing blue shirt with grey and pink flowers tudung.

Earlier, Siti Bainun’s lawyer used Section 265A of the Criminal Procedures Code and objected to the usage of screens as it would block the children from seeing the accused.

According to that act, the prosecution needs to prove that the usage of the screens was necessary to protect the children.

Nur Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor insisted that it was important for the court to see the reaction of the children when they meet Siti Bainun without the screen.

“I request for the screen to be opened so that the defence can be given the chance to record the reaction of the children when they see Siti Bainun for everyone’s justice.

“Under Section 265A, there is no evidence stated by the prosecution,” she said, adding that the session could be conducted by requesting the attendees to vacate the public gallery.

However, Judge Izralizam Sanusi found that there was no need for the screens to be removed as it was only an identification process by the witnesses on the children.

Siti Bainun, 30, pleaded not guilty to two counts of neglect and abuse of Bella, causing the victim to suffer from physical and emotional wounds. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Bella will attend identification proceeding today

Bella’s appearance postponed twice, TMJ’s lawyer rebukes prosecutor

Bella down with fever, cannot attend court

Bella may identify Siti Bainun at court today

‘KL London New York’ Whatsapp group proves 16 lies of 8th witness

Witness saw Siti Bainun forced Bella to eat fried rice full of chilli

Bella slept in laundry room without mattress, pillow and blanket – Suhana

Bella was not scalded by hot water from flask – Witness

Bella down with fever, cannot attend court

Bella may identify Siti Bainun at court today

Bella was poured with hot water from flask – Witness

Bella: Witness’s father complained about threat

Defence counsel says fifth witness, father ‘paid’ by #justiceforbella group

No medical report to prove Bella ate 1,280 cili padi

Pass needed for journalists, public to follow Bella’s case

Better to ‘protect’ my case than to help Siti Bainun – Zahid

5th witness, Yasmin told 10 lies – Siti Bainun’s Lawyer

Siti Bainun orders 5th witness to put ointment on Bella’s wounds

Siti Bainun’s lawyer will show video of witness at court