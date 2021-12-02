KUCHING – The lowering of the voting age to 18 (Undi18) and automatic voter registration will not be implemented in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election on Dec 18, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.

He said although the amendments had been gazetted, the Sarawak polls would only involve registered voters listed in the updated electoral roll as at Nov 2. He said the electoral roll was endorsed before the dissolution of the 11th Sarawak state legislative assembly on Nov 3, in accordance with Regulation 9 of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002.