By Mohammad Arif Nizam

PETALING JAYA – The people will evaluate if the government can manage the flood disaster effectively, or not, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

More importantly, the government needs to learn from this disaster to be more prepared in effectively mobilising its engine.

The former Prime Minister said, the government must always prioritise the people, especially in facing disasters.

“We all need to learn from this experience. I hope that we will be more ready to mobilise our engines effective when the next flood happens.

“I always say, put the people first in all situations,” he said to the media practitioners after delivering the keynote address in conjunction with the 2021 World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF).

Najib added, it is vital for the government to use its engine immediately when facing any form of disaster.

“Even when it is 2.00 am or 3.00 am, the government must be ready to mobilise whatever assets it has. The government has assets, such as the war reserve that can be used,” he said.

On the criticisms against several ministers who were on holidays or merely grabbing photo opportunities at the affected areas, Najib said, the answer could be the same as criticising the administration of the current government. -MalaysiaGazette

