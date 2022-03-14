KUALA LUMPUR – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the ministers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are challenged to resign from the government.

The newly elected Rengit state assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi alleged that Bersatu had spent a lot in its campaign, including providing busses to chauffer the voters.

Furthermore, he said that Muhyiddin played rough when he attacked UMNO and its leaders.

“Thus, is there dignity for Muhyiddin and the Ministers of PPBM to continue remaining in the government led by UMNO?

“Press the button if he has dignity. Bangsa Johor does not believe that you care for Bangsa Johor,” said Puad, who is also the UMNO Batu Pahat Division Chief. -MalaysiaGazette

