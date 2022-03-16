By Ernalisa Othman

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has started his job as the Menteri Besar of Johor this morning.

The Machap State Assemblyman arrived at the Dato Jaafar Muhammad Building at 10.00 am this morning, welcomed by the Secretary to the State Government, Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Also present to welcome Onn Hafiz was the State Financial Officer, Datuk Salehuddin Hassan.

Before he started his work, he recited a prayer, followed by a photography session with the state department chiefs.

He then signed the acceptance letter and started his official duty at the Menteri Besar office.

Yesterday, the great-grandson of the Founder and President of UMNO, Datuk Onn Jaafar, was appointed as the 19th Menteri Besar of Johor.

Onn Hafiz was sworn-in before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at around 3.00 pm yesterday.

He is the Deputy Chief of Simpang Renggam UMNO and won the Machap State Assembly seat during the Johor state election last Saturday with the majority of 6,543 votes.

Onn Hafiz succeeded Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, who became the 18th Menteri Besar of Johor on 28 February 2020 before he dissolved the state assembly. -MalaysiaGazette

