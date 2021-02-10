By Kumara Sabapatty

KAJANG – The father who raped and forced his underage daughter and wife into prostitution by satisfying the sexual drive of foreigners has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Lorry driver, Teoh Ewe Keat pleaded guilty at the Klang Sessions Court (ATIPSOM) on 8 February 2021.

Besides that, the accused was also fined RM20,000 for prostituting his wife and his daughter.

The Klang Sessions Court (ATIPSOM) Judge Roszianayati Ahmad said, Ewe Keat is sentenced to 15 years from the day of his arrest and RM10,000 in compensation for sending his wife to prostitution, in default of paying the compensation, six months would be added to his sentence.

For forcing his underage daughter into prostitution, the accused is sentenced to 18 years in prison from the date of his arrest and RM10,000 in compensation. In default of the payment, six months would be added into Ewe Keat’s sentence.

The sentences would be served separately, thus, he would be serving 33 years in prison.

The Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Zaid Mohd Hassan who shared the verdict of the court said that, “The public is urged to lodge police report on cases like this so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice and receive appropriate punishment.

“The police once again would like to highlight that ATIPSOM crime is a serious crime and strict legal actions will be taken against them,” he said.

On 11 July 2020, the Kajang police received a report from a Chinese woman that her niece has been raped and forced into prostitution by his father, a 44-year-old lorry driver.

After investigation, the police found that the 13 year-old victim has been forced into prostitution along with her mother 38-year-old mother who is also a salesgirl at a supermarket.

The suspect was charged for forcing his wife and daughter into prostitution at his house, a condominium in Hulu Langat to 10 Bangladeshi and one Pakistani clients aged between 29 and 35 years-old and they have been arrested by the police.

Investigations against Ewe Keat had brought him to be charged under Section 13(b) & 14 of Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) at the Klang Sessions Court on 6 August. –MalaysiaGazette

